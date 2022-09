Corporate Deal

Industrial manufacturing company Worthington Industries Inc. and its board of directors have unanimously approved the separation of the company’s steel processing business into a new public company. The separation, announced Sept. 29, is expected to be completed by early 2024. Columbus, Ohio-based Worthington Industries was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Chicago-based partner Christopher Drewry.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 30, 2022, 9:36 AM