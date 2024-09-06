Corporate Deal

Energy Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in aeroderivative gas turbine platform ProEnergy Holdings from affiliates of Eos Partners and ACON Investments. Financial terms were not disclosed. Summit, New Jersey-based Energy Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. ProEnergy, which is based in Sedalia, Missouri, was represented by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team led by partners Zac Padgett, Matthew Gemello and Blake Winburne. Winston & Strawn counseled ProEnergy, Eos Partners and ACON.

September 06, 2024, 11:19 AM