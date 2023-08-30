Corporate Deal

Aily Labs GmbH, an artificial intelligence-focused software company that transforms business needs into applied use cases, has secured 19 million euros ($21 million) in a Series A funding round led by Insight Venture Partners. New York-based Insight was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr deal team was led by partners Matthew Haddad and Miriam Steets. Counsel information for Aily Labs, which is based in Munich, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

August 30, 2023, 10:12 AM

nature of claim: /