Corporate Deal

Stardust Power Inc., an American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, is going public through a SPAC merger with Global Partner Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger, Stardust Power will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $490 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 21, is expected to close during the first half of 2024. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Stardust Power was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright. The blank check company is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team including corporate partners Lauren Colasacco and Jennifer Gasser.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2023, 11:16 AM

nature of claim: /