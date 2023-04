Corporate Deal

WellSpring Consumer Healthcare has agreed to acquire a portfolio of over-the-counter skin care brands, including A+D and Solarcaine, from Bayer AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. WellSpring, which is based in Sarasota, Florida, was advised by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by partner Brian Parness.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 10, 2023, 12:22 PM

nature of claim: /