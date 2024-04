Corporate Deal

Vestar Capital Partners has secured $1.2 billion in investments for its stake in Circana, a consumer behavior global advisor. New York-based Vestar was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Eric Fischer, Sean Hill and Dave Stults. A Proskauer Rose team led by partner Christopher Robinson represented Blackstone Strategic Partners, acting as a lead investor alongside HarbourVest Partners. Harbourvest was counseled by Sidley Austin. Counsel information for Circana, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 24, 2024, 1:18 PM

