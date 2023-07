Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery has counseled Germany-based private equity firm Sud Beteiligungen GmbH in connection with its acquisition of a majority stake in heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor m+m Gebaudetechnik GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The McDermott Will team was led by partner Dr. Michael Cziesla. Counsel information for m+m Gebaudetechnik was not immediately available.

July 21, 2023, 10:47 AM

