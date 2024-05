Corporate Deal

United States Cellular announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T‑Mobile for a purchase price of $4.4 billion. U.S. Cellular was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partner G.J. Ligelis Jr. T-Mobile was represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and DLA Piper.

Telecommunications

May 29, 2024, 9:19 PM

nature of claim: /