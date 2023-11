Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.1 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 21 by Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based building materials company Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete LLC. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jonathan Cantor, John Ericson, Daniel Kay and Jonathan Pall. The notes come due 2031.

November 22, 2023, 9:45 AM

