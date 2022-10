Corporate Deal

PGT Innovations Inc. announced that it has acquired garage door manufacturer Martin Door Holdings Inc. for approximately $185 million. Venice, Florida-based PGT Innovations was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Frank Azzopardi, Kyoko Takahashi Lin, John Perry, Evan Rosen, Patrick Sigmon and Shane Tintle. Martin Door Holdings, which is based in Salt Lake City, was represented by a Michael Best & Friedrich team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 18, 2022, 9:54 AM