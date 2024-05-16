Corporate Deal

EP Corporate has extended an offer to purchase Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services for 3.5 billion pounds ($4.42 billion). Prague-based EP Corporate was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by Dipak Bhundia, Jiri Peterka and David Higgins. EP Corporate was also advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Stefan J. Arnold-Soulby and Neel Sachdev. Counsel information for International Distributions Services and Royal Mail was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

May 16, 2024, 12:25 PM

nature of claim: /