Apollo Global Management has agreed to sell a minority interest in ATLAS SP Partners to mutual life insurance company MassMutual in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Apollo Global was represented by a Paul Weiss team led by corporate partners Matthew Goldstein, Robert Tananbaum and Anastasia Peterso. MassMutual, which is based in Springfield, Massachusetts, was advised by Simpson Thacher.

April 25, 2024, 2:26 PM

