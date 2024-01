Corporate Deal

AST SpaceMobile announced a strategic investment from AT&T, Google and Vodafone and aggregate new financing of up to $206.5 million. AST SpaceMobile, which is based in Midland, Texas, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Alan Fishman, Alison Ressler and Davis Wang.

Telecommunications

January 22, 2024, 1:38 PM

nature of claim: /