Corporate Deal

DISH Network has agreed to an all-stock merger with EchoStar in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Aug. 8, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Englewood, Colorado-based DISH Network was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. EchoStar was represented by White & Case. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to the special transaction committee of the board of DISH Network. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Andrew J. Nussbaum and Zachary S. Podolsky. Cravath, Swaine & Moore acted as legal counsel to the special committee of the board of directors of EchoStar. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Mark I. Greene, Aaron M. Gruber and Jin-Kyu Baek.

Telecommunications

August 08, 2023, 11:43 AM

nature of claim: /