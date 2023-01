Corporate Deal

Utah Jazz and Delta Air Lines announced a partnership agreement where Delta will regain the naming right sponsorship of the NBA team's home arena. Salt Lake City-based Utah Jazz was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Jared Bartie and Matthew Makover. Counsel information was not immediately available for Delta Air Lines.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 19, 2023, 1:18 PM