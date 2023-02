Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Apax Digital, together with LLR Partners and other shareholders completed a recapitalization of Magaya Corp., a logistics software provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Adam Clifford and Leo Greenberg. Counsel information for Magaya, which is based in Miami, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

February 01, 2023, 8:40 AM