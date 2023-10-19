Corporate Deal

The Ferrara Candy Co. has agreed to acquire Jelly Belly Candy Co. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Foley & Lardner. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Oct. 18, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Forest Park, Illinois-based Ferrara was advised by a Davis Polk team that was led partners Shanu Bajaj and Daniel Brass. Jelly Belly, which is based in Fairfield, California, was represented by Foley & Lardner.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 19, 2023, 11:27 AM

nature of claim: /