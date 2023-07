Corporate Deal

Hema.to, an artificial intelligence-focused blood cancer and other immune diseases diagnostic platform, has secured 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million) in a seed round backed by Elaia Partners, Heal Capital and High-Tech Grunderfonds. Paris-based Elaia Partners was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Stefan Schneider. Counsel information for hema.to, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

July 03, 2023, 10:18 AM

