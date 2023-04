Corporate Deal

Online gaming developer NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary announced the spin-off of the company's core overseas education business and merged with Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. China-based NetDragon was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partner Joey Chau. Counsel information for Gravitas Education, which is based in Beijing, was not immediately available.

April 20, 2023, 9:03 AM

