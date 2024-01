Corporate Deal

Anheuser-Busch InBev and the International Olympic Committee announced a partnership agreement on Friday for the brewing company to become a Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed. Leuven, Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch was represented by New York-based Sullivan & Cromwell partners Francis Aquila and Matthew Goodman. Counsel information for the International Olympic Committee was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 16, 2024, 9:44 AM

nature of claim: /