CleanCore Solutions Inc., a pure aqueous ozone cleaning products developer and manufacturer, registered with the SEC on Oct. 10 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Bevilacqua PLLC and Sherman & Howard. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by ArentFox Schiff partners Johnathan Duncan and Cavas Pavri.

October 11, 2023, 10:19 AM

