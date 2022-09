Corporate Deal

McKesson Corp. has agreed to acquire Rx Savings Solutions, a prescription drug savings platform, for approximately $875 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Irving, Texas-based McKesson is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Naveed Anwar, Tristan Brown, Frederick De Albuquerque, Lori Lesser and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Rx Savings, based in Overland Park, Kansas, was not immediately available.