Magnet Forensics Inc., a developer of digital investigation solutions, has acquired Griffeye, a world leader in digital media forensics for child sexual abuse investigations, from Safer Society Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Safer Society was represented by a White & Case team that was led by partners Christoffer Adler, Patrik Erblad and Rajani Gupta. Counsel information for Magnet Forensics was not immediately available.

