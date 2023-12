Corporate Deal

Essential AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has secured $65 million in a Series A funding round led by March Capital including participation from, AMD, Franklin Venture Partners, Google, KB Investment, NVIDIA and Thrive Capital. San Francisco-based Essential AI was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

