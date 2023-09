Corporate Deal

Affiliates of private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg have placed an investment in engineering, design and construction consulting firm the Kleinfelder Group Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lindsay Goldberg was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners David J. Perkins and Matthew L. Ploszek. Counsel information for Kleinfelder Group, based in San Diego, was not immediately available.

September 20, 2023, 12:49 PM

