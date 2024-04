Corporate Deal

TotalEnergies SE and Vanguard Renewables, a portfolio company of funds managed by BlackRock’s diversified infrastructure business, announced the formation of a joint venture on Wednesday. Weston, Massachusetts-based Vanguard Renewables was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Katy Lukaszewski and Christopher R. May. Counsel information for TotalEnergies, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

April 29, 2024, 10:12 AM

