Corporate Deal

Mullen Automotive Inc. announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in Bollinger Motors Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, for approximately $148 million in cash and stock. Brea, California-based Mullen Automotive was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partner Bob Cohen. Counsel information for Bollinger Motors, based in Oak Park, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Electric Vehicles

September 12, 2022, 8:03 AM