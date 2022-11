Corporate Deal

MGO Global Inc., a lifestyle brand portfolio company, filed with the SEC on Nov. 18 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partner Ross D. Carmel. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC and Sutter Securities, are represented by Bevilacqua PLLC member Louis A. Bevilacqua.

Business Services

November 21, 2022, 8:36 AM