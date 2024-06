Corporate Deal

White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Dayton Superior Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed. Norcross, Georgia-based White Cap was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team that was led by partners Chris Anthony and Spencer Gilbert. Dayton Superior, which is based in Dayton, Ohio, was represented by Thompson Hine.

Construction & Engineering

June 17, 2024, 11:52 AM

