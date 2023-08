Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown has advised Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation in the underwriting of a bond issuance valued at $300 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 22 by Istanbul-based Akbank. The Mayer Brown team included partners James Patti, Peter Pears and James Taylor.

August 24, 2023, 5:37 PM

