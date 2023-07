Corporate Deal

Laboratory Corp. of America announced that it has completed the spinoff of its newly formed independent contract research organization Fortrea. Upon closing, Fortrea made a cash distribution to Labcorp for $1.6 billion. Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp was advised by Hogan Lovells and Jones Day partners Erin S. de la Mare and Peter E. Izanec.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 11:22 AM

