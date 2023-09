Corporate Deal

SHV has agreed to sell industrial service provider ERIKS NV to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Lone Star was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners James Howe, Owen Lysak, Etienne Renaudeau, Yash Rupal and Christopher Vallance. Counsel information for SHV was not immediately available.

September 19, 2023, 10:16 AM

