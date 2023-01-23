Corporate Deal

PLBY Group Inc., a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, and Charactopia Licensing announced that they have entered into a shareholders agreement to form 'Playboy China,' a joint venture that will operate the Playboy-branded consumer products business in China. Los Angeles-based PLBY Group was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Counsel information was not immediately available for Hong Kong-based Charactopia.

January 23, 2023, 11:28 AM