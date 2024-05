Corporate Deal

Copthorne Hotel Holdings, a subsidiary of City Developments Limited (CDL), has acquired the Hilton Paris Opéra hotel from funds managed by Blackstone Group for 240 million euros ($260 million). CDL was advised by a Herbert Smith Freehills team that included partners David Lacaze, Emma Rohsler and Jeremy Walden. Blackstone was represented by DLA Piper.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2024, 9:41 AM

nature of claim: /