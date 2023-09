Corporate Deal

T-Mobile US Inc. was counseled by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Polsinelli in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. Cahill Gordon & Reindel advised underwriters Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2023, 8:28 AM

