Corporate Deal

SP Plus Corp. announced that it has acquired technology and digital marketing company KMP Associates Ltd. in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based SP Plus was advised by a Skadden Arps team led by partners Shilpi Gupta, Alex Jupp, Ani Kusheva, Clive Wells and Joseph Yaffe. Counsel information KMP Associates, based in for Manchester, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 12, 2022, 9:19 AM