Corporate Deal

Online learning service provider QuantaSing announced on Jan. 25 that its shares have begun trading on the Nasdaq for $12.50 per share. The Beijing-based company is advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Dan Ouyang and Maples and Calder. The underwriters, led by China International Capital Corp. Hong Kong Securities Ltd. and Citigroup, are represented by Latham & Watkins and Jingtian & Gongcheng. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Hong Kong-based corporate partners Benjamin Su and Daying Zhang.