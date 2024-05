Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Constellation Wealth Capital on its minority investment in Requisite Capital Management LLC, a Dallas-based wealth management firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Michael Piazza. Counsel information for Dallas-based Requisite Capital was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2024, 7:11 PM

