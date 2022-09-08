Corporate Deal

Credix Finance, a blockchain-based loan financing platform, announced that it has secured $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Motive Partners’ early stage fund and ParaFi Capital, with participation from investors including Circle Ventures, MGG Investment Group and others. Greenwich, Connecticut-based ParaFi was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Jenny Cieplak and Ivana Rouse. Counsel information for Credix Finance was not immediately available.

Fintech

September 08, 2022, 8:12 AM