Corporate Deal

Jones Day advised VSE Corp., a provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul services for air, land and sea transportation assets for commercial and government markets, in the sale of its federal and defense segment to Bernhard Capital Partners for up to $100 million. The Jones Day team was led by partner Lorne Cantor.

Business Services

May 03, 2023, 8:40 AM

