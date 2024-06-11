Corporate Deal

Noble Corp. has agreed to acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for $600 million. Diamond shareholders will receive 0.2316 shares of Noble, plus cash consideration of $5.65 per share for each share of Diamond stock. London-based Noble is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Scott Barshay and Kyle Seifried. Diamond, which is based in Katy, Texas, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Sean Wheeler, Chuck Boyars and William Dong. Covington & Burling represented the financial advisers to Diamond, which were TPH&Co. and Guggenheim Securities LLC.

Business Services

June 11, 2024

