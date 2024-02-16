Corporate Deal

Shamrock Capital announced a significant investment in Carnegie Dartlet Holdings LLC, a full-service marketing and enrollment strategy provider for non-profit higher education institutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that included partners Joe Kaczorowski, Ray LaSoya and Caleb Vesey. Carnegie Dartlet, which is based in Westford, Massachusetts, was represented by Choate Hall & Stewart and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren.

Education

February 16, 2024, 6:26 PM

nature of claim: /