Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled BBVA Securities Inc., Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $320 million. The issuance was announced Oct. 26 by Luxembourg-based Nexa Resources. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Grenfel Calheiros.

October 27, 2023, 10:27 AM

