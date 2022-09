Corporate Deal

Reinsurance Group of America, a life and health reinsurance company, was counseled by Bass, Berry & Sims in a debt offering valued at $700 million. Underwriters for the offering included BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Securities, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The notes come due 2052.



September 20, 2022, 8:33 AM