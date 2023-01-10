Corporate Deal

OceanSound Partners announced that it has placed a strategic investment in Gannett Fleming, an infrastructure consulting firm, in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based OceanSound is advised by a Skadden Arps team that includes partners Kenneth Wolff and Brett Fleisher. Gannett Fleming, which is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was represented by a Holland & Knight team.

