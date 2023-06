Corporate Deal

MDU Resources Group Inc. has successfully completed the spinoff of its construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corp. MDU Resources, which is based in Bismarck, North Dakota, was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Erica Bonnett, Andrew Brownstein, Deborah Paul, Gregory Pessin and John Robinson.

