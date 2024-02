Corporate Deal

Storage and logistics services provider Planzer Holding AG has agreed to acquire Quickpac and Quickmail in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dietikon, Switzerland-based Planzer was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by partners Alessandro Celli, Alexander Fischer and Matthias Trautmann. Counsel information for Quickpac and Quickmail was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

February 08, 2024, 10:53 AM

