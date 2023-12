Corporate Deal

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has agreed to sell a five percent equity interest in two of its newly formed entities to the Community Preservation Corp., Related Fund Management and Neighborhood Restore HDFC. Related Fund Management was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Jared M. Fishman and Robert M. Schlein. Counsel information was not immediately available for Neighborhood Restore and the Community Preservation Corp.

Government

December 21, 2023

