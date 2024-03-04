Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Apex Clean Energy in connection with its $30 million royalty investment with Great Bay Renewables. The investment is related to Apex's 195 MWac Angelo solar project located in Tom Green County, Texas. Great Bay is jointly controlled by Altius Renewable Royalties and funds managed by Apollo Global Management. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners Leila Ravi, Rohit Chaudhry and William Nicholson. Great Bay was advised by Pierce Atwood partner Kris J. Eimicke.

