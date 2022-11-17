Corporate Deal

Mobix Labs Inc., a semiconductor manufacturer and 5G infrastructure provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Mobix Labs Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $295 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 16, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Irving, California-based Mobix Labs is represented by a Greenberg Traurig team. Chavant Capital, based in New York, is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. DLA Piper is counseling Needham & Co. LLC and B. Riley Securities, acting as financial advisers to Chavant Capital and Mobix Labs, respectively. The DLA Piper team is led by chair of its SPAC transactional practice, Jeffrey Selman.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 17, 2022, 9:44 AM